I am writing in support of Clay Myers retaining his position as Kittitas County Sheriff. I have had the pleasure of knowing Clay personally for the past few years. I have had the pleasure of working with him with 4-H related activities, the Fair Board and the Ellensburg Rodeo Board.
In all instances Clay has proven to handle all aspects of his job and volunteer work with integrity. He is honorable and honest. He treats others with kindness and respect and expects the same from his deputies and staff. I believe that under Clay’s continued leadership, our Sheriff’s Office will flourish and serve our community at the highest level. Thank you, Clay for your service, dedication, and commitment to Kittitas County.
I am looking forward to what lies ahead for the Sheriff’s department under your continued guidance and outstanding leadership.