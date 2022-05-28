To the Editor:
With the potential repeal of Roe v Wade, we are hearing about abortion rights. This raises questions about where rights originate and what is a right. Philosophers tell us that God is one potential source of rights as argued in our Declaration of Independence. In the French Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen, rights come from government. Some philosophers qualify this by arguing that inalienable rights cannot come from government because a right originating from government can be repealed by government and, therefore, cannot be inalienable implying there are no inalienable rights apart from God. This is an uncomfortable conclusion for philosophers who would like to develop a belief system apart from God.
A basic characteristic of rights is that they apply equally to everyone. Although Confederates claimed the rights of liberty and pursuit of happiness for themselves they denied them to slaves. However, Confederates had a better argument defending slavery from the Bible and Constitution than abortion advocates. The anguish felt at losing the right to abortions is analogous to Confederate grief from losing the right to own slaves.
The Republican platform of 1860 when Lincoln was first elected stated only that slavery would not be permitted in the territories. Lincoln’s election so incensed Confederates that they seceded, leading to the Civil War. As the war progressed, Northern war objectives expanded from preservation of the union to include the termination of slavery. The ultimate outcome was not containing slavery where already existed but its eradication. The same spirit motivates abortionists. If the Supreme Court decides there is no right to abortion in the Constitution, the legality and limits on abortion would be decided by the states individually. This result so infuriates abortionists that they promise a summer of rage.
Those advocating for abortion invented the right of abortion while denying the right to life for pre-born babies, a right proclaimed by every philosopher and enshrined in our Declaration of Independence. The pro-abortion argument is based on two assertions concerning rights: Women have a right to abortion and pre-born babies have no right to life.
Pro-abortionists cannot appeal to science because science confirms life begins at conception. Yet, without justification, they argue that while physical life begins at conception, the right to life begins at some later time. Abortion will remain legal until a significant number of people conclude that pre-born lives matter!
Ronald Stokes
Ellensburg