The United States Supreme Court declared a separation of church and state in 1947, ended prayer in school in 1962, and took the Bible out of school in 1963. The total number of offenses of violent behavior increased from 250,000 in 1963 to 1,400,000 in 1991. Currently all manner of violent and immoral behavior are increasing annually.
Dr. Benjamin Rush, founding father, signer of the Declaration of Independence, considered Father of Public Schools under the Constitution, expressed the following concerning the possibility the Bible would ever be taken out of the classroom. “In contemplating the political institutions of the United States, I lament that if we remove the Bible from schools we will waste so much time and money punishing crimes, and take so little pains to prevent them. We profess to be Republicans and yet we neglect the only means of establishing and perpetuating our Republican form of government, that is, the universal education of our youth in the principles of the Christianity by means of the Bible.”
The problem is not too many guns, the problem is too little biblical instruction.
Have we become a nation that insists there is no truth, no moral high ground, no advantage to having an electorate the believes in the Providence of God and a system of future punishments and rewards? It is not the law or lack thereof that is at fault. It is ignoring the intent of the founding fathers and the source of unalienable rights they referred to in the Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution they penned. When you legislate away the source you also legislate away to unalienable rights. They you fall from the hands of a just and loving God into the hands of fallen men. No government in history has been able to survive that fall.