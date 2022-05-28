Another day, another mass shooting. Grocery stores, churches, schools, concerts, restaurants, malls, it’s not a matter of if, but when someone you know will be affected by a shooting. Sadly, this is our America.
We’re told if only more people had guns in what is already by far the most armed country in the world, maybe they could stop some of these tragedies — mind you, not before they start, but before they get worse. Not that there haven’t been armed security guards at several of these mass shootings, I guess the argument is not enough armed security guards?
Recent polling found that significant majorities of Americans continue to support background checks (81 percent), an assault-weapons ban (63 percent), and a ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines (64 percent); a majority also opposes concealed carry of weapons without a permit.
Will new gun laws solve everything? Of course not, but part of the problem is even the current ones are met with resistance from the sheriffs we entrust with upholding the laws. Recall in 2018, Washington voters passed a fairly toothless gun law that added more stringent background checks on assault weapons, banned pistol purchases for those under 21, and added slight liability to leaving firearms unsecured in specific cases. Then Kittitas County Sheriff Dana joined a group of other sheriffs, including failed gubernatorial candidate Culp, blasting the law stating they would simply not enforce it (mind you, laws are considered constitutional until a court finds otherwise, not on the interpretation of a sheriff). For the “back the blue” crowd, stricter gun control makes law enforcement’s job safer too.
I’m sure a few of you reading this would rather quibble with the definition of “assault weapon” than offer meaningful dialogue. I’m sure a few more think “liberals” want to take away all their guns or that maintaining an extremist interpretation of the 2nd amendment is more important and a child’s life. The reality is the gun culture in our society is out of control and it’s killing us. It's time we quit fetishizing guns and demand that their possession and use require at least some semblance of control, responsibility, and accountability. Until then, thoughts and prayer