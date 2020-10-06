In a rural community, what is the first thing that comes to mind when your neighbor tells you about an 89-home development that is trying to move in down the road? Bearing in mind that it does not adhere to the standard 5-acre minimum that you and I must abide by. They are able to take advantage of loopholes that your average Joe can not, making the lots only a half acre each.
After hearing this most people have a strong negative reaction, and this strong reaction is often written off by some as simply fear of change. However, if you look into why this reaction occurs you will find that people don't mind change, but they want change to happen in the right ways.
In the Upper County we are on the cusp of great changes, Easton for example is an unincorporated area which is seeing more growth than ever before. As we welcome our new neighbors and come to learn why they have also chosen to call this place home, many of the answers include the area's rural character, a great place to raise children, small school, nature and recreation, all while still having a decent commute. These reasons are being threatened as developments like Marian Meadows are looking to prey on rural areas without the representation needed to be sure that they happen the right way, and are forced to do right by the community before collecting their paycheck.
For example, this development that is horribly ill-suited to the area and has not reached an agreement with the school, post office, or fire district on how the doubling of a town's population can be properly handled is looking to push forward anyways. Developments like these are looking to be pushed through under the community's nose, with little to no community input. We should not allow the ask forgiveness not permission attitude of these developers to irreversibly damage our communities by looking out for their own profits above a communities well being. The county can't catch everything, and commissioners not from our beautiful area may be unfamiliar with the unique challenges each particular small town faces. So please view this as a reminder to make your voice heard, in this time of great change everyone's voice matters now more than ever. Help keep this county a wonderful place for our children and grandchildren to live.