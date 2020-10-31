Martens’ accusations on commissioner pay are not true
The campaign materials circulating around our community from Jerry Martens’ campaign are not only misleading, but are flat out lies. It is a very sad day when a man old enough to be Laura’s father has no accomplishments or talents to share with the community, so instead he spends tens of thousands of dollars to slander a person who has served our community with dignity, grace, and effectiveness.
I took the time to see what was written in Resolution 2020-093. It states, “The HR Director has reviewed the 2021 salaries set forth by Resolution 2018-068…” “She recommends that the 2021 and 2022 salaries for commissioner Districts 1, and 2 be set per Resolution 2018-068 to maintain consistency with commissioner District 3.”
What does this mean? Almost three years ago Kittitas County approved salaries for all elected officials to be consistent with other counties similar in size. This was presented by a “CITIZEN” Advisory Committee. That’s right us the citizens! I took the liberty to look at whom were on this committee and recognized a lot of the names. (Seems like a pretty transparent process to me.) The Committee Members included: Brian Cullinane, Mel Dyk, Mary McClary, Cathy Bambrick, Marlene Pfeifer, Pat Deneen, and Hugh Spall. The Board of County Commissioners approved this for all of the elected officials in the county.
I am trying to understand what Jerry is saying should have occurred. Regardless of the action the salary for Commissioner District 3 was set in 2018. The salaries were determined for Commissioner’s 1 and 2 also by the Committee and in this resolution. Resolution 2020-093 was set as determined in 2018-093. Jerry says nothing about Commissioner Wright; I guess his salary is justified, too.
Well, that leaves us with Commissioner Osiadacz. Based on the presentation of his flyers, robocalls, and radiospots Jerry Martens believes Laura Osiadacz, the only woman sitting on the current Board of County Commissioners should be paid less than both of her male seatmates. According to the Equal Pay Act of 1963 men and women are required to have equal pay for equal work.
I am proud to be represented by Commissioner Laura Osiadacz. She has shown me and many others that she has more heart, grit, and determination than could ever be demonstrated by Jerry Martens.
Martens’ style of campaigning has no place in Kittitas County
I write this letter due to the abhorrent lies being spread by Jerry Martens about Laura Osiadacz. He has distributed fliers, radio spots and robo calls in his campaigns efforts to smear her good name and efforts.
Number One: She “voted to increase her pay by 20%, while her neighbors were losing their jobs and businesses were forced to close due to COVID-19. This action was taken with zero transparency.” These are the words from Jerry Martens flier. Here is the truth, a Citizens Advisory Committee came together of community members in 2018, to look at the pay for positions working for the county. This included the county commissioners, coroners, receptionists, auditors, etc. This was to make sure the pay scale was consistent with what other similar size counties in Washington state. Commissioner 1 received the pay raise, along with coroner and others. Commissioners 2 and 3 did not receive a pay raise, because they cannot give themselves a raise. The pay raises will not go into effect until after the 2020 election. Therefore, if Jerry Martens wins the election he will get the pay raise.
One thing to note here is, Jerry Martens is not complaining about Commissioner Wright receiving a pay increase, whom has the same campaign manager (Matt Lundh).
Number 2: Jerry Martens implies that an increase in the budget of 26%, causing an increase in taxes to property in the county. By state law, a county cannot increase taxes by more than 1% a year. The budget has gone up by 26%, because the county has talented people applying for federal grants. The money is returned to businesses and individuals in the county, applying for these grants. This includes COVID-19 money, being distributed to help businesses and individuals dealing with the pandemic. So did the budget increase, Yes, but not at the expense of the county citizens.
In closing, I would like to say how despicable Jerry Martens has been towards Laura Osiadacz. His campaign, via his campaign manager and himself have slandered a hard-working member of our community. This has been one of the dirtiest campaigns ever run here and has no place here. If this is what Jerry Martens brings to the county, then he knows no boundaries as to how he will act as a commissioner — if he is elected and will continue to be self-serving in his actions.
Backing candidate who demonstrates integrity and caring
Quote by Jerry Martens: “What baffles me is that for many years this area was what this proposal would do. A holding zone for people who wanted to get lost and waste their lives without much accomplishment.” — Email from Mr. Martens regarding Comp Plan Amendment
Quote by Laura Osiadacz: “Together we will build a better future for our next generation while respecting and preserving our rich past.”
You decide. I am voting for a leader that walks beside me who is honest and demonstrates integrity, caring for the people, community, and future of Kittitas County.
Do not see Jerry Martens contributions to communityTo the Editor:
Who is Jerry Martens? I am curious. I have never seen him volunteer in the community. Has he ever held a municipal office in Kittitas County? School Board, maybe? The answer to all of these questions is no. So, why is he running for Commissioner and why does he care? I have heard a lot about how he is a consultant for large developers. I know he has really upset the Easton community with how he has managed the Marian Meadows Development, and not collaborating with the school district and fire department during the process.
If he cannot listen to people now, what will happen if he is Commissioner? The thought is frightening. Jerry Martens only talks about development and growth. I guess that’s what we’ll see. Lots of development and growth. Remember what happened after Plum Creek sold to developers. Imagine this on steroids! Jerry Martens doesn’t care about the people. He cares about money, plain and simple.
I don’t want to be sold out by a money hungry politician. He says he has lived here for 20 years. Well, Mr. Martens what have you done to give back to our community in the last 20 years? Nothing that I have seen and nothing has been disclosed in your campaign.
Why Clay Myers deserves your vote for Sheriff
I am Clay Myers’ neighbor. As neighbors will, we talk over the back fence from time to time. Our conversation showed me the type of man Clay is and the type of Sheriff he is.
This was some time after he was appointed Sheriff. I asked him if he had picked an undersheriff yet. He said no, not yet. He said, “I don’t have all the answers and I want someone with some different ideas who will challenge me.”
He said he and Gene Dana has that kind of relationship and that is how he wanted to continue. I could add other comments he made, but I believe this alone illustrates why Clay deserves your vote.
Candidate for Sheriff appreciates support received from community
Thank you to my supporters and voters for the Kittitas County Sheriff race. I have been very humbled by the great support, fresh ideas and engaging conversations over the past year. Our county residents have been and are very supportive of law enforcement, which I appreciate. Law enforcement is constantly changing to societal needs, county needs, changes in laws and changes in technology.
I am looking to the future and just want the Sheriff’s Office to be the most professional department that all of us deserve and can appreciate. Goals of mine include: excellent police/customer service, professionalism, quality investigations, employee satisfaction, increase officer safety and mental well-being, increase training/career opportunities, increase the department to meet the calls for service and develop our future leaders.
Get out and vote if you have not. I appreciate the support received so far, the support needed in the future and I look forward to the opportunity should you elect me as your Sheriff!