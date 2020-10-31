I write this letter due to the abhorrent lies being spread by Jerry Martens about Laura Osiadacz. He has distributed fliers, radio spots and robo calls in his campaigns efforts to smear her good name and efforts.
Number One: She “voted to increase her pay by 20%, while her neighbors were losing their jobs and businesses were forced to close due to COVID-19. This action was taken with zero transparency.” These are the words from Jerry Martens flier. Here is the truth, a Citizens Advisory Committee came together of community members in 2018, to look at the pay for positions working for the county. This included the county commissioners, coroners, receptionists, auditors, etc. This was to make sure the pay scale was consistent with what other similar size counties in Washington state. Commissioner 1 received the pay raise, along with coroner and others. Commissioners 2 and 3 did not receive a pay raise, because they cannot give themselves a raise. The pay raises will not go into effect until after the 2020 election. Therefore, if Jerry Martens wins the election he will get the pay raise.
One thing to note here is, Jerry Martens is not complaining about Commissioner Wright receiving a pay increase, whom has the same campaign manager (Matt Lundh).
Number 2: Jerry Martens implies that an increase in the budget of 26%, causing an increase in taxes to property in the county. By state law, a county cannot increase taxes by more than 1% a year. The budget has gone up by 26%, because the county has talented people applying for federal grants. The money is returned to businesses and individuals in the county, applying for these grants. This includes COVID-19 money, being distributed to help businesses and individuals dealing with the pandemic. So did the budget increase, Yes, but not at the expense of the county citizens.
In closing, I would like to say how despicable Jerry Martens has been towards Laura Osiadacz. His campaign, via his campaign manager and himself have slandered a hard-working member of our community. This has been one of the dirtiest campaigns ever run here and has no place here. If this is what Jerry Martens brings to the county, then he knows no boundaries as to how he will act as a commissioner — if he is elected and will continue to be self-serving in his actions.