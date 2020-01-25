There were no sidewalk flags in Ellensburg or Cle Elum for Martin Luther King Day, a national holiday.
That's bad enough, but Ellensburg is famous, and not in a good way, for the way black people are treated here.
The lack of flags for MLK day is not a good look for Ellensburg and Kittitas County. In fact, it feels insulting, like a snub, or worse.
It turns out that the group that puts out the flags, Boy Scout Troop 413, only deploys the flags for Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, and Veterans Day. They also put out CWU flags for graduation and homecoming. The project is a fundraiser to help with costs to attend summer camp. (This information is from a June 15, 2018 letter to the Daily Record by Christine Bowers.)
One could argue that it's not intended as a snub, since MLK Day just isn't on the list of holidays covered by Troop 413's service. Maybe so. Maybe the troop just hasn't gotten around to updating their list of holidays.
Maybe it is finally time to update the list.
It certainly seems like it would be good for the scouts to learn about MLK, and racism in Kittitas County, in the same way that they learn flag etiquette. I think the businesses that support the troop would probably agree.