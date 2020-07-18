As I work one week each month with hospitalized patients at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital, I would like to share what I have seen regarding Yakima's recent experience with COVID-19 since Yakima has been one of the hardest hit COVID ares in the country.
When I was at Memorial Hospital in June, there were 49 COVID patients hospitalized, 12 of whom were requiring a ventilator. When our hospital service had a COVID patient worsen, we had to transfer her to a Seattle hospital because the ICU did not have the manpower to handle her care. The hospital was "on diversion" for critically ill patients.
Yesterday, there were only 23 COVID patients in the hospital with two on ventilators. We have a daily conference to discuss care of COVID patients and for the first time in months there was no new patient to discuss.
Earlier this year a survey showed 35% of Yakima residents wearing masks in public. In June, that increased to over 90%. The increased use of masks in public is the most likely explanation for the dramatic improvement of the COVID situation in Yakima.
Some might say that this dose not definitively prove that better adherence to mask policy is the cause of the improvement of the COVID status in Yakima. And so I also investigated if there have been any hospitalizations or even Emergency Department visits due to a problem caused by or even worsened by, wearing a mask. As best as I can determine, there have been no such cases this year.
The lesson for Kittitas County is that the downside of wearing a mask is minimal, while the potential benefit is great. With the recent rise in the number of COVID cases in our County, I hope we can learn this lesson sooner rather than later. Thank you for your help in combating this pandemic.