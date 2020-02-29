I am responding to the letter regarding health care from Jan Skiba. If she has Bernie Sander's proposal in mind, I would like to present some misgivings I have.
Medicare for all would be a great way to bankrupt our healthcare system. If Jan is concerned about her own hospital closing, then just wait for us to rely on Medicare to pay. I am currently on Medicare and I can tell you that when my facility sends a bill for $14,000 for my chemotherapy, a normal insurance will pay $4,500. Medicare pays $1,000. I doubt that covers the cost of the drug itself not including the expense to mix it in a special room, have RN's administer it, etc.
Furthermore, Bernie stated that the cost of Medicare insurance would be about $100 a month for us all. I don't know where he got that idea, because the cost of basic Medicare B is $144. Then you need prescription Medicare part D which costs $34 or so. Then if you don't want to end up with whopping bills to pay (Since Medicare is so stingy) you need to pay for a Medicare Supplement insurance. There are many, but mine currently costs $366. So I am paying $544 per month for the current Medicare program.
If we do end up with Medicare for all, be prepared for a disaster. We will probably end up like Canada — not a good thing. My husband's family is up there, and I have seen what care they get, or rather don't get. Waiting a full year to get an MRI for an on-the-job traumatic injury, waiting until you're dead to get a pacemaker, and waiting a year and a half for minor surgery to name a few instances. Everyone rants about our healthcare system, but we are accustomed to good and immediate care.
If we go to universal health care, we need to be prepared for the results. It wont be "free" (Canadians pay an atrocious amount of taxes, as do Europeans), and it probably won't be the standard of care we are used to. It costs hospitals lots of money to provide the latest equipment, computers (they were forced to spend millions on computerized charting!), and qualified staff. Currently, our insurances are what keeps our system afloat, not Medicare. Bernie's Medicare-for-all would make it impossible for medical facilities to stay in business.