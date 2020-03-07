RE: Support for 1/10th of 1% Mental Health Sales and Use Tax
I am an a nearly 20-year citizen of Kittitas County having moved here in 2001. In that time, I have been an integral part of the community through my professional work, and, my involvement in areas I am passionate about in our great community. My overreaching goal in our community is to help people find a pathway to recovery from substance use disorders. In nearly all cases where someone has a substance use disorder, they also have issues with their mental health. Treating one without treating the other is futile at best.
Because of access to resources I have been able to recover from issues in both of these areas. I used to be a burden on the tax rolls for the areas I lived in. I was in out of jails and emergency rooms on a regular basis. This is not the case anymore due to having access to the help I needed. Without access to treatment, counseling, medical assistance, housing, and, employment opportunities, I would still be in that dark place I was years ago. Now, I pay taxes, I volunteer, I vote, and, most important to me, I am a part of my family in many positive ways.
From a budgetary standpoint it is easy for me to see that helping people through the 1/10th of 1% tax would actually end up saving our county tax dollars. We are paying now, through our tax dollars, a repeated cycle like the one I described above prior to me finding help. If we can be more proactive and add layers of support at critical points for our citizens with mental health and substance use issues, we will be saving money. This is beside the reality that our citizens deserve access to help for these health conditions.