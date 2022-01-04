Letter: Message of the letter was the teaching of Golden Rule Karen Mattocks Jan 4, 2022 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:In reference to Dec. 14 letter from Stephanie McKendrick “Bible & Medical Facts”Dear Ms. McKendrick,Ken Briggs has a decades-long, community persona as a loving, caring, practicing Christian; in addition to having been a respected PhD prof and Dept chair at CWU, in Health Education. I know he did not intend for anyone to draw the conclusions you have drawn. I’m quite sure your letter took his breath away. His message, at its most basic, was one of Jesus teaching the Golden Rule. Ken knows that vaccinated persons can become ill, and that they can transmit the disease. Kens’ message, implied to me, was one of intent…. mitigation…. caring for our fellow beings.Through letter, I’d encourage you to “reach out”. This paper has created and supports a wonderful forum for ongoing dialogue and… (taking a risk here)… “God knows”… we humans can use more of that these days.Karen MattocksEllensbufg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOne in Four Americans Plans a Mental Health New Year's Resolution for 2022TOP 10- No. 1- Fentanyl overdose deaths put community on edgeJan. 3 blotter: Ice skating on Naneum PondEllensburg and Cle Elum-Roslyn basketball boys, Bulldog girls rolling into new yearDec. 27 blotter: Elk harassmentMarjory Helgeson has seen a lot of changes over the past centuryCare Connect provides aid to people in quarantineDec. 29 blotterTOP 10 - No. 3 COVID-19 Outbreak and fallout at KSDCWU Police add Tesla patrol car to fleet Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter