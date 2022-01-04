Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

In reference to Dec. 14 letter from Stephanie McKendrick “Bible & Medical Facts”

Dear Ms. McKendrick,

Ken Briggs has a decades-long, community persona as a loving, caring, practicing Christian; in addition to having been a respected PhD prof and Dept chair at CWU, in Health Education. I know he did not intend for anyone to draw the conclusions you have drawn. I’m quite sure your letter took his breath away.

His message, at its most basic, was one of Jesus teaching the Golden Rule. Ken knows that vaccinated persons can become ill, and that they can transmit the disease. Kens’ message, implied to me, was one of intent…. mitigation…. caring for our fellow beings.

Through letter, I’d encourage you to “reach out”. This paper has created and supports a wonderful forum for ongoing dialogue and… (taking a risk here)… “God knows”… we humans can use more of that these days.

Karen Mattocks

Ellensbufg

