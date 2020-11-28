Thank you for publishing the op-ed piece written by Kevin Pham, MD in your Nov. 25 issue. After losing 15 people in our local nursing home right here in Ellensburg in July, it is encouraging to see that there is someone as horrified by our governments inaction regarding nursing homes as I am.
I find it mindboggling that nursing homes still do not have adequate testing. Seriously, if people can get tested to have a Thanksgiving dinner with their families, why are nursing homes still limited to slow, inadequate or no testing?
Now that we are in another surge, I fear more will die in this same facility. I have been working for four months with DSHS to try to get changes made. Not only to testing, but to end shared rooms. If our restaurants are restricted to 25% capacity for people choosing to go there to eat, why are our most vulnerable people not protected from overcrowding when they have to live there? Why are they not allowed the same "social distancing" as the rest of the population?
That facility jams two to three people in each tiny room. Three to four people share one toilet. In a pandemic. This is inhumane, unsanitary and potentially lethal when something like COVID gets in. And it will get in again.
The people living in this facility are the epitome of vulnerable and nursing home deaths in this country account for 40% of the total deaths. I'm just one person fighting this battle. I hope others will get involved. Please be outraged by this willful neglect and possibly fatal mistreatment of our elderly.