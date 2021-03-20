Some things never change, especially CWU. I read in the campus Observer that damage to Barge Hall was caused by frozen pipes. How does that happen? Another cost-saving attempt like the year they turned down the heat in the L&L building?
Further, chances are that repairs will not even remotely resemble the grace and beauty of the building, but will most likely be done more along the lines of function. Have any of you that remember the Samuelson Union Building been inside since its remodel? If you can find a square foot of the building that is reminiscent of the old building, please let me know. I was in there yesterday and found nothing familiar.
Then we have Central's concept of funding within the College of Arts and Humanities. It is bad enough that funding to support faculty, staff, and their departments has been eroded away. Now there is the concept of having faculty and staff donate their own money to potentially win support for their own department. For those of you that work, does your company or business ask you to buy or pay for, from your own pocket, materials to support the operations of your employment? Do they ask you to donate money from your paycheck to purchase a new copier/printer?
Before I retired from CWU, I worked for an academic department that was conservative in its expenditures. Each summer faculty taught classes and a portion of the tuition paid to the university was returned to the department for its own use. We allocated funds to each faculty member to use for expenditures like new computer software, books for research, conference attendance, or research travel. One year the university decided to "sweep" those funds into their own pocket — over $100,000.
Where did the funds go that our department had so carefully garnered in the hope of creating our own computer lab for our majors and minors? Into the vast continuum of funding mismanagement never to be seen again. At the same time, department funding was cut so that normal operations were restricted. If faculty members needed specific materials for their use, they needed to use their own funds. They were required to do research and publish to receive promotion and tenure, but there was no university funding to do it.
After all, the magnanimous reward to President Gaudino had to be funded from somewhere!