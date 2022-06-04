To the Editor:
There’s an essay floating around social media - it’s been around since 2015 or so, attributed to “author unknown,” (not Gloria Steinem, as some mistakenly believe). The essay goes something like this:
“How about we treat every man who wants to buy a gun like every woman seeking an abortion? Mandatory 48-hr waiting period. Parental permission. A note from a doctor proving he understands the risks/responsibilities involved in gun ownership. Required viewing of a gun violence documentary. Travel many miles with lost wages and time to visit the nearest gun shop because they are few and far between. An overnight stay in a strange town. A “shame walk” through groups of protestors holding photos of loved ones killed by guns yelling “murderer”, begging him not to buy a gun. Makes more sense to do this for men seeking guns than for women seeking abortions. No woman seeking an abortion has ever murdered a roomful of people in a matter of seconds.”
There’s no federal waiting period required to buy a gun. The Tulsa shooter (June 1/2022) bought an “AR-15-style rifle” about an hour before he murdered 4 people then committed suicide. The Atlanta shooter (March 16/2021) also bought his gun just hours before that shooting, where he murdered eight people.
Expanding waiting periods would prevent an additional 910 gun homicides per year without imposing any restrictions on who can own a gun. Luca et al, 2017, PNAS https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.1619896114
Yet, to obtain abortion services, 27 states require patients to wait a specified amount of time, typically 24-48 hours, between counseling and obtaining an abortion procedure. Fourteen states require counseling be provided in-person and that counseling take place before the waiting period begins, thereby necessitating two separate trips to the facility.
Fourteen states require a waiting period of 1 to 5 days between getting a marriage license and getting married. In Washington, there is a 90-day waiting period required to obtain a divorce. Insurance can require a few days to many months for “underwriting”.
Why are so many Americans accepting of waiting periods on things like getting married, getting divorced, obtaining insurance, and seeking an abortion, but not for obtaining a potentially deadly weapon? Oh wait — we are — a 2017 Gallup poll reported 75% favor enacting a 30-day waiting period for all gun purchases. https://news.gallup.com/poll/220637/americans-widely-support-tighter-regulations-gun-sales.aspx Support federal adoption of gun-purchase waiting periods.
Kathy Early
Ellensburg