After watching the last four to five years and digesting the recent results in our election and the COVID situation, I personally am convinced with out doubt, we live in a country that is permanently divided.
No It didn’t start five years ago, it started over 30 years ago, but it progressed quickly under Obama’s tenure, he was the first community organizer and rabble rouser ever to pull off the biggest side show by painting pictures of falsehoods and exaggerating racial strife.
But we survived it and many people seen through his self-fulfilling antics by the end of his second term. Then came Mr. Trump, a man who ran on pure principle and concern for the heart of our country, he had zero to gain and everything to lose. Right from the start he was demonized, falsely accused, called a racist, the liberal news media, the Democratic Party, Hollywood liberals and professional athletes. Facebook, Twitter, dozens of other outlets attacked the man ruthlessly and methodically, every day advancing on one investigation to the next.
Meanwhile Trump dipped his feet into a swamp of gutless and corrupt people in D.C. and all across America, A swamp he knew existed, but could have never know all the inner connecting lines of lifers in government , FBI, Justice Department, Pentagon, and of course both Houses of Congress. Despite being in such a cesspool of dysfunctional and corrupt people he steamed forward like any real patriot would, he built a economy second to none, he took moral stands that only the left loons would call controversial, yet every step of the way the man was attacked and stonewalled by media, politicians, and young naïve and clueless college kids whom many have never done anything positive.
So now the wolves have circled Mr. Trump like a deranged pack of hyenas, they think they have destroyed the man. Well folks, Mr. Trump will never lose his following, he is easily the most relevant and productive president in my life time without a doubt, despite the numerous gutless attempts of out right character assassination. I say Mr. Trump gets full credit for the coming vaccines despite the laughable attempts by all the spineless haters who would sell out their own country to win any election.
Yes, it really was Trump 74 million solid legal votes. Biden oh hell let’s just make up a number and throw it out there?