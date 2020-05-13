On Monday, May 11, I was appalled and angry, when I went shopping at Fred Meyer, to find that approximately 80% of customers were not wearing masks. Although Kittitas County has had very low numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases until last week, health experts, national and local government officials, have encouraged people to wear masks in places where people can come into contact with others.
Late last week 34 people who work at Twin City Foods tested positive for the virus and some workers still needed to be tested. These workers have undoubtedly had contacts with others in our community. This means our numbers of infected citizens could increase exponentially. Everyone is at risk, everyone should be protected as much as possible.
Handmade masks are not difficult to make and there are people in our community that are making them for others. I urge my fellow citizens to wear masks when shopping in our grocery stores and other businesses where we can come into contact with others — even just in passing. The health of our families, friends. and neighbors, and the health of our local economy requires all of us to act responsibly.