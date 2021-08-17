Solar energy installed in our region delivers abundant power, because of our abundant sunshine.
Matching state grant funding is available for public entities like schools and governments. The Clean Energy Fund (CEF) program funds the development of clean energy technology. Established in 2013, Gov. Inslee has continued to champion the fund, and the legislature continues to invest capital budget in these grant programs.
Here’s a link to the Department of Commerce web page for the Clean Energy Fund:
In 2016, over $3 million was awarded to 17 recipients for solar grants. The city of Palouse received over $276,000 for their project and the city of Anacortes $500,000.
In 2017, about $3.5 million was awarded to 14 recipients. The small town of St. John in Whitman County — 599 residents — received over $400,000 in matching grants.
Here’s a link to one of the Energy Efficiency and Solar Grants past recipients document:
This year, the grant available was this:
“Energy Retrofits for Public Buildings - Solar Grants Program”
Up to $3,465,810 was available through The Clean Energy Fund grants this year.
Washington’s 2021 State Energy Strategy identifies community-deployed solar as an important strategy for achieving clean energy and equity goals, especially in agricultural communities. The strategy also urges state and local agencies to lead by example with clean energy investments for public buildings that build local resilience.
Unfortunately, the grant application window for this year closed on Aug. 19. Every year since 2013, Ellensburg has not participated in these opportunities for solar grant funding.
Why aren’t the city and county and school district taking advantage of the Clean Energy Fund grant opportunities?
How is the region planning for community energy resilience without community solar energy and storage projects? We have seen that the network grid deployment of energy can be vulnerable to blackouts which usually occur in the summertime when our solar energy is most abundant. How is our leadership preparing?
Our organizations ask the city and county leadership to engage with State Clean Energy Fund grant opportunities starting next year.
The only way to build energy resilience locally is to build it.
Judy Hallisey, President of the Kittitas Audubon Society, and Larry Lowther of the Our Environment Steering Committee also contributed to this letter.