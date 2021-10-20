Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

I’ve known Dr. Nancy Goodloe since 2008, when we served together on the Kittitas County Homelessness and Affordable Housing Committee (HAHC). She was then the Director of Kittitas County Public Health.

I was impressed with how much time Nancy devoted to this commission. She provided us with lots of data, and forced us to think about the root causes of homelessness and the increasing dearth of affordable housing.

Dr. Goodloe was subsequently elected to City Council, where she has made great contributions to our wonderful community. Over the last 15 years, Ellensburg has been proactive on many issues — especially in planning for growth — surpassing many communities 10 or more times our size. Nancy continues on the HAHC, where she has advocated for the construction of more affordable housing. When the private sector would not or could not provide that, Nancy pushed for the city to take the lead, which led to the construction of many new units of affordable housing, with more in the pipeline.

Nancy also serves on the Utility Advisory Committee, and is deeply invested both in transitioning the city to new, more affordable and sustainable forms of power, as well as beefing up our community’s internet opportunities.

More than just talking about (campaigning on) ideas, Dr. Goodloe has actually been responsible for identifying and implementing initial solutions to our city’s affordable housing and homelessness problems.

Continually seeking ways to expand economic development opportunities for the City, Nancy recognizes that in order to attract new businesses and expand existing ones, we must have a number of pieces in place to make Ellensburg a desirable place to live and raise a family, retire, etc.

These requisite pieces include plenty of housing, so that housing/rent prices go down instead of up. We must have robust, sustainable infrastructure that is resilient, including the community-owned “city fiber” network; and we absolutely must include a mix of solutions from both the private and the public sectors, neither of which can solve these problems alone.

Finally, Nancy Goodloe is adamant about fiscal responsibility, ensuring that the city creates and utilizes your public funds in the most cost-effective and efficient means possible, while always maintaining an adequate reserve fund for economic downturns. The city weathered the recession of 2007-2008 in remarkably good shape, maintaining an S&P credit rating of A+, whilst other communities went deep into the red. Nancy will ensure this continues.

Please vote for Nancy Goodloe for Ellensburg City Council, Position 2.

Fennelle Miller

Ellensburg

