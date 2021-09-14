Letter: Nancy Goodloe has knowledge, experience needed on council Terry Martin Sep 14, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:I encourage voters to vote for Nancy Goodloe for Ellensburg City Council, Position 2.Our growing community will face many challenges in the coming years, and City Council member Nancy Goodloe has the knowledge we need to guide us through the many changes that will affect all of us. Nancy’s experience with the complexities of how City departments function will aid her in the avoidance of problems that come with growth. Nancy Goodloe’s vision for Ellensburg’s future includes a thriving and successful downtown, while maintaining the historic core that is so much a part of the small town feel we all enjoy. COVID brought us down, but I think Nancy can bring us back.Nancy also has a strong commitment to growth that includes affordable housing for all people, retirees and low income folks, as well as professionals with families who are first home buyers. Her focus is to insure that availability and affordability in the housing market will meet the needs of our growing community. It is important at this time of growth that we keep Nancy on the Ellensburg City Council because of her experience. Whether we like it or not, our community is growing, and change is going to be part of that growth. Nancy is strongly committed to an inclusive, friendly and economically strong Ellensburg. She believes in the importance of managing growth while maintaining the best of what our community already offers. There is a balance, and Nancy can help us to achieve that balance as we welcome new citizens into our growing community.Ballots will be in our mailboxes soon. Please vote for Nancy Goodloe for Ellensburg City Council, Position 2.Terry MartinEllensburg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOpening day of school: Kittitas schools follow own mask pathKittitas Valley Healthcare retains most employees amongst mandatory vaccine mandateEllensburg 16-year-old releases new song 'Royalty'Brewster's Coffee House & Café on Water Street offering a blend of something for everyoneSept. 10 blotter: Mountain lion spotted near Irene RinehartCentral Washington football looks to slow Barriere, No. 8 Eastern WashingtonCity Council moves annexation request for four properties west of Anderson Road forwardCOVID outbreak at Kittitas School DistrictLetter: Anti-vaxers have been warned of the consequencesBack to school Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter