To the Editor,

My husband, Bob and I are honored to endorse Nancy Goodloe's reelection to the Ellensburg City Council, Position 2. Nancy has a clear vision for Ellenburg which includes a strong economy, safety and security for all citizens, environmental stewardship, affordable mixed-use housing with parks and open spaces and fast and reliable internet service.

She was the first chair of the Affordable Housing Committee, is Chair of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission and is on the Utility Advisory Committee. She is willing to do the hard work facing the challenges and opportunities that the future holds. We need proven leadership at this critical juncture in Ellensburg's growth.

Please join us in voting for Nancy Goodloe November 2.

Nancy Wieking

Ellensburg

