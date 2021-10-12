Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


To the Editor:

I moved to Ellensburg four years ago, excited to be part of a community that had a human scale and had effectively managed its growth to support the quality of life that we enjoy here. Since moving here I have tried to support local businesses and artists and been involved in efforts to try to preserve historic buildings to maintain a viable downtown. I have gained perspective about local leadership and want to support leaders who have a firm grounding of values with the flexibility to help the community alter direction when needed.

Nancy Goodloe is one of the leaders who I have grown to admire and believe should remain in her position as a City Council member, guiding this community through the growth it is experiencing. Her longtime leadership in affordable housing serves the community well. I live in an area very near a large affordable housing complex and find it to be beautifully developed and managed. This helps Ellensburg retain a diversity of population where all can thrive. More attractive and livable housing is in the planning stages thanks to her efforts. While we are a small city, without some of the equity challenges that a large metropolitan area brings, some of our citizens have documented their own experiences of concern over time. Nancy’s leadership on the city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission gave me confidence that I will live in a city that addresses those concerns and values and respects all of its members.

But in my time here, our needs have changed in one way that I did not envision. I was thrilled to have natural gas for my home here and did not give a thought at the time to it being a non-renewable energy source contributing to the climate effects, smokey skies from fires, and the drought which will plague our water supply in the future. We know that solutions to that must be found if we are to survive and thrive. Nancy is also part of the work at the city level that must explore and make energy decisions in all of our best interest. I trust that she has the experience, values and energy to help lead us thorough these decisions.

Judy Hinrichs

Ellensburg

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.