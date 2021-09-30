Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

My wife and I urge you to vote for City Council Member Nancy Goodloe, position #2. Ms. Goodloe brings 20-plus years of city service and volunteer experience to this position. She is an honest individual who will continue to work hard for us, addressing our city’s issues through the lens of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Phil Mattocks

Ellensburg

