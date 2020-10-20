Have watched and listened to this man enough. Sounds like a snake oil" or "used car salesman." Talks loud, hard, interrupts and lies endlessly.
Started his reign lowering taxes. Rich got rich and the poor, got poorer.
Next he wanted money for a wall. It was voted down, so he took money from the Defense Department budget. Money fixed old wall, but also some of the new wall. Problem according to "60 Minutes," the part being built by Rio Grande River has the sand under the wall being washed away by the river. Reputable contractor? At taxpayer expense? Good job Mr. President!
Now the virus. Congress approved a PPP plan to help small businesses and the people. A "special committee" was to oversee it. The money flew out the door, and when asked where, Mnuchin squashed it. Information has come in pieces. In the "care act", $1,000,000 was to go to Defense Department to pay for virus research and supplies. Instead, " hundreds" of millions of it was used to replace money taken for wall and then also spent on military supplies.
Also a big handout to "private schools". A number returned the money including Mnuchin"s children's school after they were outed. Not Barron Trump"s school. Took 8 to 10 million. They have over 500 students with tuition averaging $40,000 a year. That's over $22 million. They aren't even open either.
Billions went to the airlines, who are now standing in line for another handout.
Meanwhile, millions of Americans have lost jobs, businesses, their homes and on and on. Don't forget, he's appealing the Affordable Care Act right NOW. That includes your pre-existing conditions, no matter what he claims. Social Security is next.
People who disagree are called names — hardly presidential! Great, competent people have either quit or been fired from his administration. His outrageous and stupid rhetoric has enabled the racist, white extremists to come out of the woodwork. What more do we need?
A great first lady, Michelle Obama, said "Being the President doesn't change who you are, it reveals who you are." We can't afford to have four more years of "reveal" from this man.
Please feel free to "fact check" me!