You may have heard a lot of talk recently about the potential for a ‘Hydrogen Economy’.
The U.K. show “Just Have a Think: The Climate and Sustainability YouTube Channel”, has a video out on the subject. You can find it here: https://youtu.be/2EA4tDYwNYo. Or go to YouTube and search “Blue Hydrogen: The Greatest Fossil Fuel Scam in History”?
The four types of hydrogen are brown, grey, blue and green. Brown hydrogen uses coal to create hydrogen, grey uses natural gas, blue uses natural gas with carbon capture, and green uses renewable energy.
A new peer-reviewed scientific paper has found that blue hydrogen is not a feasible strategy. At the YouTube video, there’s a link to the paper “How green is blue hydrogen” by Robert W. Hogarth and Mark Z. Jacobson published in August of 2021.
The problem is that blue hydrogen still has high emissions mainly because of fugitive emissions from extraction and transport.
The researchers found total GHG emissions for blue hydrogen were only 9-12% lower than emissions from grey hydrogen.
Nevertheless, the use of blue hydrogen is being enthusiastically promoted by fossil fuel industries. Switching from natural gas to hydrogen is a fantastic option, from their perspective, as it keeps using natural gas to produce the hydrogen. They can keep drilling and fracking and extracting natural gas all while under the guise of ‘transitioning’ to clean blue hydrogen.
It is probable that green hydrogen will play a role in the ‘hard to decarbonize’ industries and for batteries and other uses, but blue hydrogen is a poor choice.
Also, using green hydrogen for home heating and cooking makes absolutely no sense. It takes copious electrical energy to break the bonds in water to create hydrogen. It simply isn’t efficient to use one form of energy to then create another form of energy, hydrogen, for end-use combustion in buildings. Why not use electrical energy to provide power for electric heat pumps and other electrified appliances? This is the very conclusion Washington State has made. The only best path to 2030 and beyond is the transition from natural gas to electric in the building sector. See the white paper “Operation 2030: Scaling Building Decarbonization in Washington State” at cleanenergytransition.org.
We must not allow natural gas purveyors to promote false narratives