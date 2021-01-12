Our social fabric has become frayed. We can no longer talk with our neighbor about much of anything. We cannot talk about local events, or politics, about who was elected or whether the election was a fraud.
Let’s focus on a topic that affects all Americans. The pandemic. Like everything else we are divided. We cannot discuss whether the pandemic exists, about whether our kids attend school or whether we wear masks. This heat of our differences is impossible for us adults. But what of the children? Real to them are questions like why are schools closed, and when they will reopen? When will we go back to normal? What will normal look like? The uncertainty makes us all anxious, depressed and angry; kids are no different. The differences among us don’t ease the concerns of our children; rather we are making it harder for them.
How confused they must be when half of us think the pandemic is a hoax, yet our access and rules of conduct are as though the pandemic is real. More critically, who should they trust, whose truth should they believe? If they are at odds should they trust their parents or the school? Are those kids who wear or don’t wear masks friends or foe? I cannot think there is any situation worse for the development of our children.
I am not sure how to bridge the divide created by our communal anger and distrust of one another, but I believe we cannot begin to do that until we agree on what is true.
I blame no one person for the differences in truth. We all have responsibility in the erosion of truth. Our news feeds provide different data and draw different conclusions. I posit we cannot behave coherently and cannot discuss our differences unless we agree on basic facts. We cannot reassure our children of their future if we don’t agree on basic facts. I believe we must demand our news groups and social media platforms check facts responsibly. We must demand full fact-based accounting from our leaders. Only if we are operating from the same facts can we begin to communicate how to proceed and begin to set aside our hostilities.
Find common ground and cease confusing our children. It would be a start. Find common ground so we can talk about our differences. We have a lot of work to do.