There was a single press release on the covid surge on Jan. 25, 2022, put out by the Kittitas County Commissioners office about the rates of infection that soared after students returned to CWU. Check the date of shutdown of county health dashboard on Covid and date of opening classes at CWU. Then investigate when covid cases actually began spiking.
The first spike January was 3rd. On Jan. 2nd, no cases were reported but then BOOM! Next day 122 new cases were reported according to the NYTs.
Daily Record ran an article on Covid spike on 26th, day after County published their press release and the day 420 new covid cases were reported. And now we’ve run out of testing supplies when we knew there was a spike, when we knew there were supply chain problems. All of this information was available before the county or the Daily Record reported their too late observations/stories.
An informative newspaper would report such events as they happen and a caring local government and department of county health would keep us informed, vaccinated or not. The Daily Record did well at the beginning of the pandemic. However, some of us have chosen not to put an experimental vaccine in our bodies multiple times and breaking COVID news is extremely important to our self care.
I charge the county health department, county government and CWU of having anticipated the surge, shutting down local public information on covid prior to CWU students returning to classes, and purposely delaying public and necessary information. That is why we need an independent newspaper. This joke of a “community” newspaper has loyalties as does the county health department and the county commissioners, that do not include us. Our health is not a concern for them and I don’t feel safe in this kind of political and economically motivated environment. We have witnessed its failures. It is predicted they will multiply.
We need an independent newspaper unafraid to report breaking news to its readers, whether that’s inappropriate behaviors of candidates running for office before an election, or soaring COVID infection rates, or the sell off of seasonal wetlands to housing developers. But corporate masters have bought up all major and most of the small town community newspapers and they play the strings that we all dance to. They even risk our lives. It’s journalism’s acquiescence to serving corporate masters.