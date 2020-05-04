We all owe a debt of gratitude and thanks to people like Doctor Fix, aah Birx: without your guidance we never would have known we need to stay home when we are not feeling well or to wash our hands often or not to cough or sneeze on people.
I’m also grateful you never never mentioned the need to keep our immune system healthy: is is just simply to complicated and causes stress which only makes things worse.
Thank you also for clarifying our need to wear masks in public: which by the way interferes with our oxygen intake; but the air is polluted anyway. Thank you also for working so hard to find a vaccine to protect us from the next planned go around this fall. The harmful ingredients in the vaccine is just nothing compared to catching the flu and recovering with a stronger immune system.
Thank you again for your motherly advice to all of us uneducated and uninformed. Thank you Governor Inslee for letting our offenders back out on the street to recommend non-violent crimes including a hit and run: resulting in the death of the victim; and locking up citizens for our protection. Someone needs to protect us; especially the government who always knows what’s best for us.