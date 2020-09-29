To the Editor:
I’m 71 years old. I’ve been retired for a few years now. Linda and I have made Kittitas Valley our home since 1973. I made a living here as a professional farrier for 45 years and anyone who knows me knows I can truthfully say that I sweat for every dollar I earned. From college through my working career, anything I have achieved has come from my effort alone, nothing was handed to me. If I didn’t work I didn’t earn, and if I didn’t do good work I wouldn’t work for long. So at this point in my life, to have someone or a group say to me “Yeah, but you had an advantage,” is a bit hard to swallow.
And yet, that is exactly where we are. Perhaps we are at a moment when folks like me have to acknowledge that just being born into the skin I wear bestowed upon me an enormous advantage I didn’t ask for and was never told about, but has worked in my favor nonetheless. I can never know how different life would have been had I been born with a bit more melatonin in my genome, but it’s safe to say it would have been much different from what I have known.
When advantages are built into a system that favor one portion of the population over another, and someone in the favored portion works very hard to achieve what they have, it’s hard to acknowledge that you had an unknown advantage in that effort. The fact (and it is a fact) that the average wealth of an African American family is one-tenth that of the average Anglo American family says a lot about the system we work under. Generations have systematically been held back and thwarted in their efforts to realize the same dreams we all strive for. Redlining certain neighborhoods to keep Black citizens out, hiring practices that for years kept potential earnings lower even though the person was capable of doing the job, educational opportunities and facilities of substandard quality that keep many from advancing in their education though they may posses a superior mind, are just some of the hurdles I and my family never had to contend with.
While we can’t go back and right past wrongs, perhaps we can remove present barriers and help others to share in the American dream.
David Hazlett
Ellensburg