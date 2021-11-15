Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

We the residents of Brick Road are asking for help in addressing a real public safety issue here. Pedestrians and residents face real danger each day as we witness cars traveling at 40-50 mph in a residential area with a legally posted 25 mph speed limit.

People of all ages walk, job or bike just a few feet away from traffic each day.

Residents also must back into the street each day as well.

A regular police presence would make a world of difference as it has in the past. Speed indicators have also been effective, but permanent ones, not temporary ones. This problem will not solve itself. We need help now.

Robert Iannetta

Ellensburg

