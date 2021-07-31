It has been hard to miss the flurry of social media posts from local law enforcement agencies across Washington regarding the impact of House Bill 1310 which aims to restrict the types of emergencies that police officers can respond to, and the actions they can take to apprehend suspected criminals.
While the statements vary in detail, the overall theme is unanimous; HB 1310 will make law enforcement officers jobs more difficult and dangerous while bringing an increase in crime to our communities. This new law stems from the misguided notion that law enforcement’s interactions with citizens actually leads to an escalation of violence and police brutality. Additionally, the more extreme advocates of this legislation would argue that law enforcement agencies are inherently racist and discriminatory towards minority groups, which is not only inaccurate, but is blatantly insulting to all law enforcement professionals including the tens of thousands who are people of color.
Additionally, these activists conveniently choose to forget the history of 1980s and 1990s as a massive increase in violent crime was checked by tough law and order policies. Unfortunately, the communities that are most severely affected by surges in violent crime are often diverse and economically disadvantaged communities. This can already be observed in major cities such as Seattle and Chicago where we are witnessing the impact of the reversal of tough-on-crime policies which is resulting in rampant property crime, vandalism, public drug use, and violence.
It is easy for us in Kittitas County to forget how quickly our community could be overwhelmed by criminal opportunists who have little reason to fear apprehension by an overly restricted police force. Instead of "defunding the police," we should be having conversations about how we can invest in the police, by training, equipping and paying them to safely accomplish the difficult tasks that we ask them to do. This is critical to ensuring that they can recruit and retain highly qualified individuals who will continue to keep our communities safe.