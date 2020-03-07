Plastic pollution is a huge, worldwide problem. At Discovery Lab of Ellensburg, we have been doing research about this problem for the past two months. We read the article that was printed Feb. 24 about microplastic pollution from the Associated Press. We are saddened by the problems that are caused by micro plastics in the water.
From our research, we have learned ocean life consumes plastic pollution because it looks like their food. This effects our food chain because either other organisms consume the contaminated sea life or the ocean animals feel full from the plastic in their stomachs and starve to death. As was mentioned in the published article, plastic pollution comes from many different sources, all of those sources are human-made. So, people of the world, we need to change our lifestyles.
Finding ways to reuse single-use plastic, choosing reusable products, and recycling everything you can are all ways to reduce plastic pollution going into our waterways.
The students of Discovery Lab