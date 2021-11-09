Support Local Journalism


To the Edito:

I see a little space saver reminder in this morning's paper: Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. Yes, we need to do those things.

But, as we heard from the pulpit at the Methodist church last Sunday, we can't reduce, reuse and recycle our way out of this climate crisis. We need to ask, nay demand, serious change on a local and national level.

Kay Forsythe

Ellensburg

