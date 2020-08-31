Given the paralyzed political climate of our day I found Mike Gallagher's column (Nation of Mike Aug. 29) timely. President Donald Trump's actions provide many instances for the need to overcome racial prejudices and stereotypes that have been a part of our country's history going back 400 years. The president's recent policy of separating asylum seekers children from their parents is reminiscent of slave auctions in the antebellum south. The enslavers destroyed African-American families. Husbands were separated from their wives and children from their parents, tearing them asunder for ever. Similar policies existed during the 12 years of the Third Reich.
Galagher notes: "People who say institutional racism does not exist are factually wrong." How do we account for Donald Trump's racism? Over 90 years ago a riot broke out on Memorial Day May 30, 1927 in New York City. Fred Trump — father of Donald Trump — was arrested following a clash between the KKK and police. As Gallagher wisely points out "We are either the beneficiaries or victims of this nation's racist foundation." As an adult Donald Trump and his father refused to rent apartments to African Americans and Puerto Ricans in the 1970s in New York City. During this election year we are plagued with the Covid-19 pandemic and the Trump Administration roughshod attack on the USPS Constitutional Mandate. I perceive the Nation of Mike giving us a call to action: "The only hope is that we come together and agree to all be agents of change."