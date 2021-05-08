The Black Horse Development along Bender Road is flooding again. Go figure. It’s a wetlands.
If a city or county planner can’t figure that out, ask a duck, maybe one I’ve seen wandering around lost, looking for the home that’s disappeared. How many city and county planners does it take to destroy much needed habitat? We can do better. We have got to get over our anthropocentrism. Black Horse is a project that’s already creating troubles on Hanna Road. Where do you think that diverted water will go?
We need a newspaper dedicated to following and digging out the stories we aren’t hearing about and should be. We can and must do better than this. Ellensburg talks about diversity and equity but until we have more respect for all forms of life that seem foreign to us, many of which are microscopic and more vital to the functioning of a living planet than humans will ever be, it’s just a head nod, a hoped for Unity Park, an appeasing gesture, scratching at surfaces, not real, not good enough to keep this planet alive. We must do better and can.
Please, if you’re not interested in selling off our wetlands and the county to the highest bidder, but rather in preserving what we’ve got and how best to prepare and sustain us into a warming future, run for office. Give up the Black Horse and build a pathway through it like Paul Rogers Park on Judge Ronald Road. Honor its ability to sustain life and attract walkers and nature lovers in a semi urban habitat setting.
At the last city council meeting, two Water Street residents used the 3-minute citizen comment period to voice their very real concern about the deer in the neighborhood, while failing to mention the take over of habitat that placed the deer there in the first place. You see this same problem all over the county. Partridge Road off Hansen and others. The deer are homeless because we made them so.
We treat them like we did the indigenous peoples by continuing to take their wetlands and other habitat and asking other humans who share our hubris, to take care of yet another human caused problem. It’s a true dilemma we are in and we must get wiser about it.