Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


To the Editor:

Stan Blazynski assures us that vaccines and public schools are tools of communism. Odds are better that he is alive to grouse about this only because his relatives were vaccinated against smallpox, polio, tuberculosis, measles, mumps, rubella, and many other formerly lethal diseases. Our ancestors trusted physicians so others could live.

Some people, though, would rather put a stranger on a ventilator than suffer a gentle poke, or sign up to be killed themselves by a virus for which there is a 97% effective vaccine.

Are side effects what they’re afraid of? Ibuprofin has side effects. So do TUMS. And as for allergies, any one of us might develop intolerance to those other agents of communist aggression, bananas. They come from Cuba, I hear.

Vaccines (and public education) are tools of compassion, but the question is how to inoculate our republic against sinister selfishness, people with poisoned brains and something curdled where their hearts should be.

Rob Schnelle

Ellensburg

Tags

Recommended for you