...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are occurring now and
will be gradually diminishing through the morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Letter: Need to inoculate against selfishness and poisoned brains
Stan Blazynski assures us that vaccines and public schools are tools of communism. Odds are better that he is alive to grouse about this only because his relatives were vaccinated against smallpox, polio, tuberculosis, measles, mumps, rubella, and many other formerly lethal diseases. Our ancestors trusted physicians so others could live.
Some people, though, would rather put a stranger on a ventilator than suffer a gentle poke, or sign up to be killed themselves by a virus for which there is a 97% effective vaccine.
Are side effects what they’re afraid of? Ibuprofin has side effects. So do TUMS. And as for allergies, any one of us might develop intolerance to those other agents of communist aggression, bananas. They come from Cuba, I hear.
Vaccines (and public education) are tools of compassion, but the question is how to inoculate our republic against sinister selfishness, people with poisoned brains and something curdled where their hearts should be.