If you have noticed the increase in homelessness I can tell you in my 15 years of experience in affordable housing this is a direct effect of the progressive policies of Ellensburg City Council, commissioners, and Hopesource’s failing programs.
The Daily Record wrote a fluff piece about Spurling Court, the new affordable housing project owned by HopeSource. Pictures of Commissioner Wachsmith, Mayor Tabb, and Councilwoman Goodloe smiling at their ribbon cutting and stating these units are for “working families.” They display themselves as “compassionate ,’’ slap it on their resumes and walk away without following up on what really happens at these projects.
I pulled the police report for the first weekend these units were open. A domestic dispute was reported. A resident accusing her boyfriend of raping her with his meth pipe. An arrest was made there in regards to a known pedophile. The Spurling Court project was the location of the overdose of a 16-year-old girl. One of the affordable projects also housed the man who killed Deputy Thompson.
My front line experience I saw drugs, crime, people refusing to work to avoid rent increases, abusive behavior, and hoarding. Followed by evictions and these criminals end up in the streets.
The overwhelming majority of these residents are taking advantage of the system and the commissioners/council members are lying to you when they state affordable housing is positive to our community. They are clueless what happens on the front lines.
Just ask some private property owners why they no longer rent to HopeSource clients?
Another 40 units are slated to be built downtown. Business owners need to start baring their windows and investing in cameras. Crime WILL rise.
The solution is not to enable these people by giving them free housing, free needles, and shoot up sites. The majority of these people don’t want to live in places where there are rules. They end up on our streets breaking into our businesses, cars and homes. The solution is to enforce the public camping laws, higher non-criminal application standards, mandatory drug tests for anyone on state assistance, and make it clear Ellensburg is not a community who will tolerate crime that these places bring in. Also stop voting for City Council members who want to push these progressive agendas that have turned other major cities into dumps.