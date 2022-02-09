America is a geographic term, that’s why there is a North, South and Central America. The United States is an idea, an audacious one when it was first proposed. The idea that a people could govern themselves, without someone being supremely in charge was given short shrift in the 1700s when folks living in the colonies of a great world power first proposed it. The notion itself was centuries old, but had never been successfully put into practice. The sheer novelty of the idea was why Ben Franklin famously replied, when asked what kind of country the founding fathers came up with after all their deliberations, “A republic, if you can keep it.”
“Keeping it” is a never-ending task, passed from one generation to another and needing constant renewal. There is a concept that is at the heart of what has made the United States the longest existing democracy in the world. It’s that we have enough confidence in the structure of our government and the goodness of our fellow citizens, that a large portion of our populace is willing to let those they don’t agree with take over the reins of government. It has always been the case that one “side” wins sometimes, and the pendulum eventually swings the other way.
My father was a staunch Republican and he disagreed with many who weren’t. But those disagreements didn’t degenerate into uncivil behavior or the idea that they were somehow less “American”. Without recognition that, whatever your ideas about how we proceed as a country, you are just as much a patriot as I, and like me want a better life for our children, we are doomed to see our noble experiment fail and allow the demagogues and autocrats to claim they were right all along.
I never agreed with President Reagan that our government was our enemy, but he was elected twice and I acknowledged that his party and the ideas they professed would be in charge for a while. When a significant portion of us are not willing to accede to the will of the majority then a government of, by, and for the people will be relegated to the dust bin of history and we will have to answer why we weren’t able to “keep” it.
There is yet time to recognize each other as fellow keepers of the republic bequeathed to us.