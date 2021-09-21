Letter: Need to take into account climate change when planning Paula McMinn Sep 21, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:I fear for the future of this valley and the people. Agriculture and the rural nature of our valley defines us as an invaluable resource for food production in the coming and expected climate disasters, heat waves and water shortages.We are positioned as a first recipient of the waters that come off our water towers of the west; the Cascade range, and as such we must recognize a future with all the above mentioned aspects and honor the immeasurable value of our agricultural and rural lands, not just as sites to position solar farms for PSE, or housing developments, or timothy hay for Japan's race horses, but for the treasure that these agricultural lands will be for the survival of our surrounding communities.It seems as though our city and county leaders are all too willing to engage and sell off these lands in the name of economic development and are currently partnering with a consultant out of Texas on just such plans. I will not be here in 50 years, probably not even the next 10, but climate disruption will be brutal by then and communities and people will be searching for places and means to grow food, because we've waited too long to address climate impacts and sustainability issues. I see no where on TIP's website (the consultant), where they consider climate change in their economic planning, but if they do not, it will not be a good plan. If this year and previous years have taught us nothing, so be it. If all we can see is economic growth and money pouring into the county via development and growth, we need to be reminded that growth does not mean the same as thrive. In the years to come, such a philosophy will only prove more true, as we sell off agricultural lands to the highest bidders, and ink away our future needs, as climate disruption causes hunger and displacement worldwide.It was a difficult gardening year; the heat wave and exploding varmint populations due to a decline in natural predators, was one of fence and shade building, and finally moving the garden to grow pots. I grow organically and it was a huge learning year for me about what is to come, which our leaders so blithely ignore to the demise of our future generation's ability to survive in an overheated world.Paula McMinnEllensburg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOSPI compels Kittitas School District to comply with mask mandateCOVID outbreak at Kittitas School DistrictEditorial: A predictable COVID outbreakDollar General store opens for business in KittitasSept. 16 blotter: 'Biden is Hitler' signAnnual vintage equipment show and Threshing Bee planned for this weekendProposed increase in real estate excise tax results in outpouring of public inputBrewster's Coffee House & Café on Water Street offering a blend of something for everyoneHotel Windrow expands Back 40 ito include outdoor bar and eatry for footballKittitas County lifts burn ban Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter