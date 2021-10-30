Letter: New schools creating a huge traffic disruptions Nancy Kaspari Oct 30, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:Chaos in the Stonebridge neighborhood — two elementary schools built 1/10th of a mile apart. I live in that use to be quiet neighborhood, our house backing up to the use to be beautiful Palouse to Cascade Trail system, until the City Council and School Board decided to build these two school a stones throw away from each other. Who does that?The Ida Nason Aronica Elementary was built on a wetlands that had been up for sale for years, but developers who were interested realized the cost to mitigate the water and springs would be way too costly. Many of the neighbors wrote letters in opposition to the second school, but our words and concerns were not heard because the city and school board had already made up their minds.So here we are now, with traffic cutting through our neighborhoods, creating a shortcut to the schools to avoid the four way stop and slow down at 15th and Cora. This has become a huge disruptive problem. I count cars each day in the morning and afternoon with 25-45 cars traveling down Bluegrass Lane, with about a quarter of them speeding anywhere from 35-50mph. Someone is going to get hurt or killed, as kids are walking to and from home skipping and running and crossing over the street. Many elderly people live here using walkers and canes, dog walkers, mothers pushing strollers, bikers, joggers, and walkers. Our peaceful way of life has been destroyed by poor to no planning or foresight of the impact it would have. Cora Street is a nightmare gridlock of cars and buses trying to maneuver the drop off and pickup of their children. I and eight other neighbors gathered on Cora Street on Oct. 26 at 8 a.m. to count cars going in and out of Ida Nason on opening day. We counted over 600-plus cars and buses RT that took over an hour for this steady parade of cars to complete the drop off. Cars were backed up for over a half a mile down Cora. This car total does not include those going to Mount Stuart.Yes, these schools are beautiful and I'm all for education, as I have two grandkids attending. But what I'm not for is incompetence, poor to no planning, ruining a peaceful neighborhood, endangering our citizens, ruining a trail system and wetland, and building a school at the end of a dead end street.Nancy KaspariEllensburg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg transplant creates dessert company to great fanfareEllensburg Night Market offers a unique opportunity to shop this holiday seasonEllensburg City Council candidate takes job in FerndaleLetter: Communism is alive and well in Washington stateHaunted Home Tour marches on in its second year much to the joy of the communityDeath notice: Joshua Wesley NyeOct. 25 blotter: Hanging things on trees in person's yard2021 timothy hay growing season mired by slew of complicationsEllensburg United Methodist Church will host the Cold Weather Shelter this yearIn the TV spotlight: Episode of "The College Tour" filmed on CWU campus Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter