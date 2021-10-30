Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

Chaos in the Stonebridge neighborhood — two elementary schools built 1/10th of a mile apart. I live in that use to be quiet neighborhood, our house backing up to the use to be beautiful Palouse to Cascade Trail system, until the City Council and School Board decided to build these two school a stones throw away from each other. Who does that?

The Ida Nason Aronica Elementary was built on a wetlands that had been up for sale for years, but developers who were interested realized the cost to mitigate the water and springs would be way too costly. Many of the neighbors wrote letters in opposition to the second school, but our words and concerns were not heard because the city and school board had already made up their minds.

So here we are now, with traffic cutting through our neighborhoods, creating a shortcut to the schools to avoid the four way stop and slow down at 15th and Cora. This has become a huge disruptive problem. I count cars each day in the morning and afternoon with 25-45 cars traveling down Bluegrass Lane, with about a quarter of them speeding anywhere from 35-50mph. Someone is going to get hurt or killed, as kids are walking to and from home skipping and running and crossing over the street. Many elderly people live here using walkers and canes, dog walkers, mothers pushing strollers, bikers, joggers, and walkers. Our peaceful way of life has been destroyed by poor to no planning or foresight of the impact it would have.

Cora Street is a nightmare gridlock of cars and buses trying to maneuver the drop off and pickup of their children. I and eight other neighbors gathered on Cora Street on Oct. 26 at 8 a.m. to count cars going in and out of Ida Nason on opening day. We counted over 600-plus cars and buses RT that took over an hour for this steady parade of cars to complete the drop off. Cars were backed up for over a half a mile down Cora. This car total does not include those going to Mount Stuart.

Yes, these schools are beautiful and I'm all for education, as I have two grandkids attending. But what I'm not for is incompetence, poor to no planning, ruining a peaceful neighborhood, endangering our citizens, ruining a trail system and wetland, and building a school at the end of a dead end street.

Nancy Kaspari

Ellensburg

