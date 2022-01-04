Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


To the Editor:

Will you join me in a new year’s resolution to work to rid ourselves and country of toxic communication? The poison of toxic words and attitudes is killing brotherhood. Don’t let the Enemy win so God may crown our good with brotherhood.

Toxic words and attitudes slime their way across airwaves, smearing and injuring many, all of whom have feelings. They bring strife and breed unhealthy emotions and thoughts in the battle zone for our hearts and minds. Toxic words and actions even sometimes find their way into our churches where only loving words that build us up, turn us away from sin and towards God are supposed to be spoken.

We need to be able to identify toxic communication styles when we hear them in ourselves or others, examine the consequences of those words and learn. We can act to help rid our country of this damaging behavior that has become deeply embedded in our current culture. We can gently, peacefully confront people to rise above the sludge. We can seek our Creator’s help in changing ourselves and others. Resources from Peacemaker Ministries, Mother Theresa’s famous prayer and the book "Rising Above a Toxic Workplace," might also help.

Here’s a list to help identify toxic communication:

1. Passive — avoiding expression of opinions and feelings allowing grievances to build up which trigger an out of proportion outburst

2. Aggressive — advocating for self in ways that violate the needs of others

3. Passive-aggressive — appear passive on the surface but act out anger in subtle, indirect or behind the scenes ways, a form of hostility

4. Criticism — while criticisms offered in love gently can help us grow, constant criticism erodes good feelings and ruins relationships, inappropriate criticism attacks a person’s character rather than focusing on a specific situation or behavior

5. Blaming — closely related to next item

6. Defensiveness — instead of seeking to understand the one expressing concern one jumps to blame the other and shrug off responsibilities

7. Contempt — dismissing, expressing disgust, degrading, eye-rolling, name-calling, mimicking, sarcasm, belittling, cynicism, hostile humor

8. Stonewalling — tuning out, cutting off communication

9. Jumping to conclusions — through mind-reading (making assumptions) or fortune telling (thinking you know what will happen in the future)

10. Judgment — more eager to prove your rightness than understand another

11. Labeling — using unkind terms to categorize and generalize anyone.

Julie Ray

Ellensburg

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.