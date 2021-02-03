This is in response to "GOP leaders demand Newhouse resign over impeachment vote" (Daily Record, Jan. 26). A sitting U.S. president has incited an attempted insurrection in which 5 people died. I commend U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse for his willingness to place our country and our democracy before politics and his decision not to resign.
He significantly said "After days of deliberation and prayer, I made a decision to vote based on my oath to support and defend the constitution." Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) said to his Senate colleagues: "We gather today due to a selfish man's injured pride and the outrage of his supporters whom he has deliberately misinformed for the past two months and stirred to action this very morning. What happened here today was an insurrection, incited by the president of the United States."
This being the case I feel it is a moral obligation to impeach Donald Trump. Both Dan Newhouse and Mitt Romney, as men of faith, had the integrity and character to put principle over party and country over cult.