No need to hide support for President Joe Biden
Anymore I ignore reading letters from Pat Fischer — Daily Record June 19th. A neighbor asked me if I read Fischer’s diatribe against President Biden? No, so then I did. I also read in the same edition the AP article: “Fierce Capitol attacks on police in newly released videos.” This once more documents the brutality, violence against and the murder of our nations Capitol police officers by a mob on January 6, 2021. This date for me is one of the darkest days in the history of our nation’s democracy. A sitting president of our country, Donald Trump, in telling his followers that morning to “fight like hell” embolden his base to light the flames of insurrection and hate.
Perhaps Fischer is correct when she laments in essence that “Liberals are responsible for everything happening under Biden.” It is ironic that after meeting with President Joe Biden last week Vladimir Putin compared our current president to his predecessor: “President Biden is an experienced statesman. He is very different from President Trump.” Fischer states: “I didn’t vote for Joe so I and my fellow Republicans hold no responsibility” for Biden’s leadership.
Yes, Fischer, I did, and I have no need “to duck and hide” as you suggest.