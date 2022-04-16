Recently, several letters have appeared in the DR on how Christians should view homosexuality. The purpose of this letter is to join that conversation.
Christians are followers of Jesus, so a critical question is, what did Jesus say about homosexuality? The answer is nothing, at least nothing recorded in the New Testament. But some scholars have pointed out that he had an opportunity to make a comment on that subject in the case of the centurion’s servant (Luke 7). A Roman centurion contacted Jesus and asked him to cure his servant, who was gravely ill. The underlying Greek language, according to scholars, indicates that there was a love relationship between the centurion and his servant. Jesus could have said to the centurion, as he did to the woman caught in adultery, go and sin no more. He did not. He just cured the servant and praised the centurion for his faith.
And what are we to make of the passages in the Gospel of John (John 20:2, 21:7, 20) that refer to the disciple Jesus loved. Of course, in a sense, Jesus loved all his disciples, but apparently there was a special relationship with this unnamed disciple. There was a physical dimension to the relationship as evidenced by the depiction of that disciple at the last supper as leaning on Jesus’ breast. Was Jesus gay? There is not enough evidence to make any definitive statement about Jesus’ sexuality. There is sufficient evidence in the passages above to raise the possibility that Jesus was, at least, bisexual.
At any rate, Jesus did not consider a love relationship between two people of the same gender worthy of condemnation.