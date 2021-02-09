Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


To the Editor:

In a letter posted on Feb. 6, Les Peratrovich explains eight "points toward socialism and communism" that were supported by Krushchev. Peratrovich notes that they are strikingly similar to the platform of the Democratic Party.

As a Democrat, I recognize only one of these points — the push toward healthcare for all. I'm actually quite proud to support that one. The rest seems quite distant from the points that the Democratic Party that I know supports. What's even stranger is that I can't find any record, anywhere, of Krushchev supporting any of these points. Most seem to be fabricated out of whole cloth. I would like to think that during the next four years — and perhaps eight — we can return to civil discourse in the U.S. This won't happen unless we return to the habit of being truthful.

With as many resources as we currently have on the internet, there is no excuse for continuing to spread flawed rumors and "alternative facts." I believe we can all try harder to support only ideas that have basis in fact.

Steve Close

Ellensburg

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.