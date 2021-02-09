In a letter posted on Feb. 6, Les Peratrovich explains eight "points toward socialism and communism" that were supported by Krushchev. Peratrovich notes that they are strikingly similar to the platform of the Democratic Party.
As a Democrat, I recognize only one of these points — the push toward healthcare for all. I'm actually quite proud to support that one. The rest seems quite distant from the points that the Democratic Party that I know supports. What's even stranger is that I can't find any record, anywhere, of Krushchev supporting any of these points. Most seem to be fabricated out of whole cloth. I would like to think that during the next four years — and perhaps eight — we can return to civil discourse in the U.S. This won't happen unless we return to the habit of being truthful.
With as many resources as we currently have on the internet, there is no excuse for continuing to spread flawed rumors and "alternative facts." I believe we can all try harder to support only ideas that have basis in fact.