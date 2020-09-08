To the Editor:
My father took his Kirkland Little League team to Richland for a tournament in 1955. It was a hot summer day, so the boys went for a swim in the pool. Soon, the owner/manager of the motel approached my Dad and said, “Mr. Bates, that ‘colored boy’ will have to get out.” Eleven-year-old Willie happened to be the lone person of color on the team. My father looked the man in eye and replied, “If Willie leaves the pool, we all leave the pool and your motel.” The team packed their bags and off they went for another location.
Some declare that “All lives matter!” Dismissive in tone, the response is a no brainer. But not “all” of the boys on the team were ordered to get out of the pool; only Willie, the boy with dark skin. Not all lives were lynched well into the 20th century. Not all lives were brought here in slave ships in shackles. Not all lives were 3/5ths of a human being for purposes of representation according to the United States Constitution until the 14th Amendment was ratified. Not all lives were enslaved and considered property. Not all lives attended separate public schools. Not all lives were admitted to inferior hospitals. The list goes on and on.
Until we, collectively as a citizenry, acknowledge and atone for our horrific national sin, the problem of racial violence will not come to its end. We may not have direct ancestors that owned slaves. We may never have told or listened to a racial joke. We may welcome all people different from ourselves. It does not matter. Whites in America are the privileged class. Racism, prejudice, and biased attitudes are embedded in our institutions, our culture, and our psyche. We’re able and need to do better. Let us make this community, our state and nation a better place where all human beings are treated with equity and respect regardless of skin color, religious beliefs, sexual identity or handicapping condition.
I doubt my dad mentioned the reason for changing motels. But I bet somewhere inside, Willie knew the reason. Words matter. Deeds matter. And above all, actions matter. We are all influenced and shaped in ways we can sometimes not imagine.
Lee R. Bates
Ellensburg,