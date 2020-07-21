Let’s think for a minute about why the Black Lives Matter movement has adopted its particular slogan: Black Lives Matter. Do you suppose it’s because many white Americans don’t think so?
Many in the white community are uncomfortable discussing racial issues. They deflect by saying “all lives matter.” This is an empty response, because if all lives truly mattered, why a need for a Black Lives Matter movement? Why does the idea of painting three words on a city street cause so much fear and defensiveness within some in the white community? We all know the answer — some white Americans like to say “all lives matter” but they don’t believe it completely.
We (David Parker and I) think all Americans need a constant reminder that Black Lives Matter. We are very proud of our Ellensburg community and our City Council for taking the action of the Black Lives Matter street mural. It is a powerful symbol of our community’s commitment to a better, fairer America.