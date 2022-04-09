I am going to be politically incorrect in this letter. Michael Gallagher wrote a column titled: “Kids decide who they want to be.” His column was completely politically correct, but was it Biblically correct? How one answers that question divides our country.
It all hinges around at least two essential issues: (1) Is there a God who designed and created this world and us? (2) If He created us, has He determined by His own character what is right and wrong? Mike, based on his column, answers each question, “No!” Here is Mike’s conclusion on the moral issue that he addresses in the article: “Until the successful spate of homophobic/anti-transgender legislation, I would have said the advancements of gay rights in this nation had been one of the most remarkable accomplishments in my lifetime.”
The Bible, in contrast, clearly states that it is wrong for two men to be married: “9 Do you not know that the wicked will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived: Neither the sexually immoral nor idolaters nor adulterers nor male prostitutes nor homosexual offenders 10 nor thieves nor the greedy nor drunkards nor slanderers nor swindlers will inherit the kingdom of God.” (I Corinthians 6:9–10) See also Romans 1:24-28; Leviticus 18:22, 20:13
Mike, in his article, was quite bold in declaring that what the Bible says is wrong is totally acceptable and a sign that our society is making remarkable progress.
What is true progress? Is it moving steadily away from the morality taught in the Bible? Or is it true progress when we repent of our sins and move back to God and His ways? Many in positions of power in our society are dedicated to moving our country away from the teachings in the Bible. If they are right and there is no God; then, the universe and life came into existence by some marvelous accident. There, then, is no life after death, no higher justice, and no meaning or purpose to life. We are here for a short time and then the flame of life is extinguished and we are no more.
If there is a God who created us and who has revealed Himself and His moral standards to us, there is a plan; and part of that plan is the family headed by a father and a mother. Then, it is the opposite of progress when someone calls marvelous what God calls detestable!