I was disappointed with the choice to put the article titled "Biden's aid plan could revamp economy, prompt GOP resistance" on the front page of the January 16th edition. From the title, this article places those who would want to show financial restraint in a negative light.
As a father of four, I care very much about the sustainability of our country, and I don't want to kick the can of our debt down the road and have it fall into our children's laps. Everybody likes getting a check in the mail, but as a dad, I know that sometimes the best thing for my children isn't what is easy or what feels good.
I'm not an economist, but I don't think that it takes an economist to know that racking up debt endlessly is bad policy and not sustainable. Freedom, and not largesse, has made this country a good place to call home. Freedom to think, write, and worship. Freedom to give and volunteer. Freedom to work and build.
So I am thankful for those senators who would give a second thought to just spending another trillion or two. Saying no is more difficult than saying yes to more spending, and I'm thankful for those who are willing to take a stand.