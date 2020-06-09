Since 1995, communities of Central Washington have depended on APOYO not just for food, but as a community resource enabling people of different races, ethnic and cultural backgrounds and from countries around the world to meet and help each other. The relationships that sustain APOYO are based on trust and friendship.
CWU began helping support APOYO in 1999. In 2016, CWU moved APOYO out of the old physical plant on University Way into a small house. Since then, APOYO has done what’s necessary to use that space safely, though CWU did not fulfill agreements to make it appropriate for APOYO’s operations. Despite the difficulties, APOYO continues to serve people in need, including CWU students.
APOYO has served an important academic role at CWU. It has provided countless opportunities for service learning, faculty research, and for students and faculty to meet and work with people from diverse economic and cultural backgrounds.
Working with CWU as a partner to make these things possible has not been easy. CWU programs have not consistently made these opportunities known. APOYO’s efforts, reports and communications with CWU have sometimes been overlooked and disregarded.
Since Gregg Heinselman became Dean of Student Success in 2019, CWU has gradually ceased working with APOYO. CWU has offered differing and inconsistent reasoning. It began the process of evicting APOYO by approaching the local food bank, FISH, to confirm they could provide food to people APOYO serves. APOYO contacted CWU to ask why they did this. CWU then ordered APOYO to vacate the building by June.
Hundreds of CWU faculty and students and community members have implored CWU to reverse that decision. CWU’s student government passed a resolution calling for CWU to provide an adequate space and renew the CWU-APOYO relationship. El Centro Latinx for Latino and Latin American Studies has repeatedly asked for the same. Nonetheless, CWU President James Gaudino insists on evicting APOYO. Now he is providing false and misleading information to try to justify his decision.
We are facing a pandemic, a severe economic crisis and instability in race relations. This is the worst possible time to hurt APOYO. APOYO is asking CWU to let them use the house until June, 2021. APOYO will be working with campus and community allies to find an appropriate location on or off campus. APOYO is determined to continue supporting people in need and strengthening bonds of friendship and trust in our community.